Sacramento’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid pay and steady hours for folks who like hands-on work. Here are a few strong picks if you want to stay active and earn well.

Employer: Shamrock Foods Company

Shamrock Foods Company Location: Sacramento, CA

Schedule: Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Friday – 10:00am to finish

Pay: Starting at $20.85/hour

Type: Full-time (warehouse picker)

Day-shift role pulling orders, moving product, and getting pallets ready for shipping. Expect lots of walking and lifting (up to 100 lbs) in a fast-paced food distribution warehouse with benefits like health insurance, 401(k), and paid time off.

Employer: Staples

Staples Location: Sacramento, CA

Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, 11:00pm–7:30am

Pay: $24.50/hour (includes $2.00/hr shift differential)

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Overnight lead role where you operate forklifts and other equipment, help train new handlers, and keep the warehouse safe and organized. Good fit if you have at least 12 months warehouse experience, can lift up to 100 lbs, and want strong benefits plus PTO and 401(k) match.

Employer: Primo Brands

Location: Sacramento, CA

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00am–4:00pm

Pay: About $22/hour

Type: Full-time, field service

Route-based job servicing water vending machines: maintenance, cleaning, repairs, and cash collection. Great if you like being on the road, have a valid driver’s license, solid customer service skills, and can lift up to 50 lbs; comes with broad health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, and more.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often open doors to other roles at the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.