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🚚 Sacramento Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple $20+/hr Roles
Sacramento’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid pay and steady hours for folks who like hands-on work. Here are a few strong picks if you want to stay active and earn well.
Warehouse Picker – Days
- Employer: Shamrock Foods Company
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Schedule: Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Friday – 10:00am to finish
- Pay: Starting at $20.85/hour
- Type: Full-time (warehouse picker)
Day-shift role pulling orders, moving product, and getting pallets ready for shipping. Expect lots of walking and lifting (up to 100 lbs) in a fast-paced food distribution warehouse with benefits like health insurance, 401(k), and paid time off.
Lead Material Handler – Full Time, 3rd Shift
- Employer: Staples
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, 11:00pm–7:30am
- Pay: $24.50/hour (includes $2.00/hr shift differential)
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
Overnight lead role where you operate forklifts and other equipment, help train new handlers, and keep the warehouse safe and organized. Good fit if you have at least 12 months warehouse experience, can lift up to 100 lbs, and want strong benefits plus PTO and 401(k) match.
Service Technician
- Employer: Primo Brands
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00am–4:00pm
- Pay: About $22/hour
- Type: Full-time, field service
Route-based job servicing water vending machines: maintenance, cleaning, repairs, and cash collection. Great if you like being on the road, have a valid driver’s license, solid customer service skills, and can lift up to 50 lbs; comes with broad health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, and more.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often open doors to other roles at the same company.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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