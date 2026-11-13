Sacramento’s engineering scene is busy right now, from high‑speed rail to data centers and HVAC design. If you’re in architecture or engineering, this is a good moment to level up your career.

Employer: Trinity Consultants

Trinity Consultants Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,000–$88,000

Entry-level to mid-level role where you’ll do air dispersion modeling, emissions calculations, and permitting work for industrial clients. Great fit if you’re a recent Chemical/Mechanical/Environmental/Civil Engineering grad who wants to build a career in environmental compliance and air quality.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Open to any U.S. location near a Jacobs office (listed in Sacramento, CA)

(listed in Sacramento, CA) Type: Full-time

Salary: $139,200–$232,600

Senior subject matter expert role leading controls design for large data centers (BAS, SCADA, EPMS, automation). Ideal if you have 15+ years in controls/automation, a PE license, and want to guide strategy, mentor teams, and work on high-impact, mission‑critical projects with hybrid work options.

Employer: AECOM

Location: Sacramento, CA, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead engineering for California High-Speed Rail track systems, from slab and ballasted track to turnouts and special trackwork. Best for experienced rail engineers (ideally 10+ years, PE preferred) who want to oversee design, construction readiness, and technical assurance on one of the state’s biggest infrastructure programs.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for an MEP design firm)

(recruiting for an MEP design firm) Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time, hybrid (4 days onsite, Friday remote)

Salary: $80,000–$115,000 per year

Hands-on HVAC design role using AutoCAD for commercial and industrial projects, with a clear path from concept through final design. Good match if you have MEP or mechanical design experience, want a hybrid schedule, and like owning your projects while working with a collaborative engineering team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Sacramento employers are hiring across levels, and strong engineering resumes travel well.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.