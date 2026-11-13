Sacramento is busy and growing, which means steady demand for security and public safety pros. Here are several solid options if you like keeping people and places safe.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $21.00/hour

Fixed Thursday afternoon shift with the option to grab extra hours when you want. Good fit if you want flexible part-time work, steady income, and a path to full-time while doing access control and patrols at a commercial site.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.80/hour

Overnight driving and foot patrols at commercial properties, keeping a visible presence and writing clear reports. Great if you have a valid driver’s license, like working nights, and want full-time hours with benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Sutter Health

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Part-time (Short Hour, ~16 hrs/week, evenings)

Pay Range: $26.43 – $36.99/hour

Hospital-based role focused on safety for patients, visitors, and staff, including patrols, emergency response, and helping with agitated or high-risk patients. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of security experience and want to work in healthcare with strong hourly pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.