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Sacramento
📋 Sacramento admin jobs with multiple $20–$30/hr openings
7 days ago
Sacramento’s office scene is busy right now, with front desks and business offices looking for friendly, organized people. If you like helping others and keeping things running smoothly, these roles are worth a look.
Desk Clerk – Shasta Hotel
- Employer: The John Stewart Company
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Type: Internship
- Pay: $20.00–$21.00/hour
- Why it’s interesting: Great fit if you want experience in affordable housing and property management. You’ll monitor building traffic, handle phones, write reports, and support tenants, with solid benefits for 20–30+ hours/week.
Administrative Assistant – Medical Front Office
- Employer: California IVF Fertility Center
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Type: Full-time (in person)
- Pay: $20.00–$25.00/hour
- Why it’s interesting: Ideal if you have 3+ years in healthcare and like patient-facing work. You’ll manage phones, appointments, payments, and charts in a specialty clinic, with health, dental, 401(k), and PTO.
Receptionist – Front Office (Part Time or Full Time)
- Employer: Merchant Services
- Location: Sacramento, CA (near Sac State & American River College)
- Type: Part-time or Full-time (flexible schedule, in person)
- Pay: $25.00/hour
- Why it’s interesting: Great for students or anyone needing schedule flexibility. You’ll be the first point of contact, handling phones, visitors, and basic office tasks, with overtime paid per California law.
Receptionist
- Employer: Opensity Solutions
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
- Pay: $20.00–$21.00/hour
- Why it’s interesting: Steady weekday hours in a professional services setting. You’ll manage the front desk, coordinate meetings, support office operations, and get a benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO).
Business Office Assistant
- Employer: McKinley Park Care Center
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.00–$30.00/hour
- Why it’s interesting: Higher pay range for those who like numbers and people. You’ll help with admissions, billing, records, phones, and support residents and families in a healthcare setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Sacramento employers are hiring, and getting your name in early helps.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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