Sacramento’s transport scene is busy right now, with freight, fleet, and delivery companies all hiring. If you like staying on the move (or helping others do it), these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Sacramento, CA (OTR on I‑5, LA to Seattle)

Type: Full-time, OTR

Pay: Up to $10,000 per month

CDL‑A tractor‑trailer role running mostly I‑5, very convenient if you’re based in Sacramento, with home time about every third day. Includes fuel card, paid orientation/training, tolls covered, safety gear, and a lease‑purchase option.

Employer: Kooner Fleet Management Solutions

Location: Sacramento, CA (on-site office)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$25 per hour, paid weekly

Overnight 4x10 schedule (Fri–Mon, 9pm–8am) supporting a 24/7 mobile repair fleet. Good fit if you like fast‑paced problem solving, coordinating techs, and steady hours, with 401(k) match, health benefits after 30 days, PTO, holidays, and referral bonuses.

Employer: National Trench Safety

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Class A driver role delivering and picking up trench shoring and plates to job sites, often with multiple loads per day. You’ll handle load securement, basic assembly/disassembly on site, and may help in the yard; this is a safety‑sensitive position with DOT and FMCSR compliance.

Employer: Mygrant Glass

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time, day shift

Schedule: Monday–Friday days + rotating Saturdays

Pay: Range listed; actual pay may be higher based on experience (exact numbers not provided)

Mix of non‑CDL commercial driving (up to 26,000 lbs) and warehouse work, delivering glass orders and helping with stocking, picking, and customer service. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, life, FSA, 401(k) with match, holidays, sick and vacation days).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—transport jobs move fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.