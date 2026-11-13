Sacramento’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like working with your hands and seeing the results right away. Here are a few local roles worth a look.

Employer: Elite Auto Detailing

Elite Auto Detailing Location: Sacramento, CA (mobile/on the road)

(mobile/on the road) Type: Part-time or full-time

Part-time or full-time Pay: $22–$32+ per hour (performance-based, plus tips and bonuses)

(performance-based, plus tips and bonuses) Why it’s interesting: Paid training, no prior detailing experience required, and lots of ways to boost your pay with performance, tips, and higher-value services. Great if you like working outdoors, being on the move, and talking with customers.

Employer: West Coast Evolutions

Location: 2419 Arden Way, Sacramento, CA 95825

Type: Full-time (expected 40–48 hours/week )

Full-time (expected ) Pay: $19–$25 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), flexible schedule, paid time off, employee discount

Why it’s interesting: Steady hours in a shop setting doing detailed tint work on vehicles. Good fit if you already have some tinting experience and care about clean, professional installs.

Employer: MITER Brands

Location: Based in Sacramento, CA , traveling around the metro area

Based in , traveling around the metro area Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Comprehensive medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match, PTO and holidays, disability and life insurance, tuition reimbursement , and more

Comprehensive medical, dental, vision, , and more Why it’s interesting: Field role doing window and door repairs in customers’ homes, with a strong benefits package. Good for someone with 2–4 years of window/door or construction experience who likes troubleshooting and working independently.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for other roles to search for.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.