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Sacramento
🚧 Sacramento construction & trades: several hands-on roles hiring
4 days ago
Sacramento’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like working with your hands and seeing the results right away. Here are a few local roles worth a look.
Mobile Detail Technician
- Employer: Elite Auto Detailing
- Location: Sacramento, CA (mobile/on the road)
- Type: Part-time or full-time
- Pay: $22–$32+ per hour (performance-based, plus tips and bonuses)
- Why it’s interesting: Paid training, no prior detailing experience required, and lots of ways to boost your pay with performance, tips, and higher-value services. Great if you like working outdoors, being on the move, and talking with customers.
Window Tint Specialist
- Employer: West Coast Evolutions
- Location: 2419 Arden Way, Sacramento, CA 95825
- Type: Full-time (expected 40–48 hours/week)
- Pay: $19–$25 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k), flexible schedule, paid time off, employee discount
- Why it’s interesting: Steady hours in a shop setting doing detailed tint work on vehicles. Good fit if you already have some tinting experience and care about clean, professional installs.
Field Service Tech II (Windows & Doors)
- Employer: MITER Brands
- Location: Based in Sacramento, CA, traveling around the metro area
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Benefits: Comprehensive medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match, PTO and holidays, disability and life insurance, tuition reimbursement, and more
- Why it’s interesting: Field role doing window and door repairs in customers’ homes, with a strong benefits package. Good for someone with 2–4 years of window/door or construction experience who likes troubleshooting and working independently.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for other roles to search for.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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