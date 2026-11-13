Sacramento’s tech scene is buzzing right now, especially for senior folks who like big systems and modern cloud/AI work. Here are several high‑pay roles you can skim and apply to fast.

Employer: Capio Group

Capio Group Location: Sacramento, CA (full‑time, remote )

(full‑time, ) Salary: $130,000 – $140,000

Type: Full-time

Capio is a public‑sector IT consulting firm looking for a seasoned architect to drive enterprise strategy, roadmaps, and governance for large state projects. Great fit if you have 7+ years of EA leadership and like shaping standards, MITA‑aligned architectures, and cross‑team strategy.

Employer: PwC

Location: Sacramento, CA

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000

Type: Full-time

Lead SAP master data governance across finance, customer, and supply chain domains while managing project budgets, timelines, and teams. Ideal if you have 5+ years in SAP MDG/data governance and want big‑firm benefits plus bonus eligibility.

Employer: PwC

Location: Sacramento, CA

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000

Type: Full-time

Manage SAP Customer Experience and order‑to‑cash projects that improve sales and service operations. Good match if you’ve led SAP OTC/CRM implementations, enjoy client‑facing work, and want to mentor teams while working on large digital transformation programs.

Employer: Ryan

Location: Sacramento, CA (hybrid)

(hybrid) Salary (CA range): $114,000 – $163,900

Type: Full-time

Own CI/CD, internal developer platforms, and multi‑cloud (AWS/Azure) infrastructure using Terraform and modern DevSecOps practices. Comes with strong perks: hybrid work, day‑one benefits, generous PTO, paid parental leave, gym reimbursement, and 401(k) match.

Employer: EY

Location: Sacramento, CA / anywhere in US (hybrid, up to 50% travel)

/ anywhere in US (hybrid, up to 50% travel) Salary (Sacramento band): $125,500 – $230,200

Type: Full-time

Join EY’s Challenger program to build real production AI agents that run complex workflows with strong safety and controls. Best for senior engineers (7–9+ years) with solid Python/TypeScript, distributed systems, and hands‑on LLM/agent experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists nearby roles or levels too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.