🤝 Sacramento community & social services jobs – several roles hiring

Sacramento is busy hiring in community and social services right now, especially for folks who love direct work with veterans, families, and people with disabilities.

Here are a few strong options to check out this week:

Employer: Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County, CA Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time, County position

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Deadline: Continuous filing; next cut-offs 11/24/2026 and 12/8/2026 (final)

Lead the County Veterans Service Office, manage staff, and help veterans and their families access the benefits they’ve earned. You must be a veteran with supervisory experience in veterans benefits work, able to interpret complex laws, and comfortable working with diverse communities. Includes a 12-month probation and requires background checks, a CA driver’s license, and state certification within one year.

Employer: Victor Community Support Services

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time (community-based)

Full-time (community-based) Salary: $28.44 – $39.11 per hour

Coordinate Child and Family Teams, build individualized service plans, and provide crisis support for kids and families in mental health and social services. Role is great for those with a BA + 2 years’ experience or a relevant MA, and offers strong perks: loan forgiveness eligibility, CEU and license fee reimbursements, bilingual pay, tuition help, 403(b), and mileage reimbursement. Requires flexible hours, driving, and passing background, TB, and drug screening.

Employer: RGR Solutions LLC

Location: Sacramento, CA & surrounding communities

Type: Full-time / Part-time

Salary: From $23.00 per hour + bonuses + mileage

Support people with developmental disabilities through independent living skills, family supports, and tutoring. Great fit if you like one-on-one work in homes and the community; AA preferred (BA a plus) but they’re open to many backgrounds and provide paid training. Perks include company phone, laptop/iPad, access to a company vehicle, flexible schedule, mileage reimbursement, and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.