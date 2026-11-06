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Elk Grove

SacRT hiring bus operators for Elk Grove service

8 days ago
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Sacramento Regional Transit District is hiring Bus Operators to serve Elk Grove, including driving buses and e-vans, helping riders, and keeping routes on time to support safe and reliable service. Learn more and apply at sacrt.com/Careers.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Sacramento Regional Transit District

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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