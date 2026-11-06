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Bet for Burns Casino Night Fundraiser on Nov. 7

9 days ago
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The Firefighters Burn Institute will hold its Bet for Burns Casino Night Fundraiser at Elk's Tower on 2026-11-07 with tickets sold in advance and at the door. Guests can enjoy dinner, drinks, and casino games to support the institute. Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/casino-night-bet-for-burns.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Firefighters Burn Institute

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