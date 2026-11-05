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Sacramento County
Report Illegal Wood Burning on No Burn Days
7 days ago
Wood burning is not allowed in Sacramento County on No Burn Days, and smoke and air quality complaints can be reported to the Sac Metro Air District by calling (279) 207-1122. The district investigates smoke complaints and other air quality permit and rule violations to help cut air pollution in the region.
This content is adapted from materials provided by SpareTheAir Scooter
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