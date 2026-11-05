Carnegie SVRA campground closed Nov. 6–8

The campground at Carnegie SVRA will be closed from November 6–8, 2026. Camping during this time is only available for registered Climb for Cans racers in the event camping area. Park hours are 8 a.m.–6 p.m., and park gates close at 7 p.m. each day. For questions, call 925-447-9027. To purchase Climb for Cans tickets, visit elevatedaction.com/cms.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Carnegie SVRA