Roy C. Marcum Animal Care Faire set for May 2027

The 5th Annual Roy C. Marcum Animal Care Faire will take place at Bradshaw Animal Shelter, 3839 Bradshaw Road, Sacramento on Saturday, May 1, 2027, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature local vendors, animal demonstrations, dog yoga, food trucks, beer, live music, and other activities. Businesses, organizations, and community partners can now apply to be vendors or sponsors at the event. Vendor applications: Apply here; Sponsorship applications: Apply here.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Bradshaw Animal Shelter