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Sacramento
After-school programs support local students
6 days ago
Center for Fathers and Families offers after-school programs that give children a safe place to go, build confidence, teach life skills, and support school success while parents are at work. Students take part in structured activities and hands-on learning, and are paired with caring mentors who help them grow in discipline, leadership, and decision-making. Learn more: https://cffsacramento.org
This content is adapted from materials provided by Center for Fathers and Families
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