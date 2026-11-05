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Sacramento

After-school programs support local students

6 days ago
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Center for Fathers and Families offers after-school programs that give children a safe place to go, build confidence, teach life skills, and support school success while parents are at work. Students take part in structured activities and hands-on learning, and are paired with caring mentors who help them grow in discipline, leadership, and decision-making. Learn more: https://cffsacramento.org

This content is adapted from materials provided by Center for Fathers and Families

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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