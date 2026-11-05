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Lodi
Caltrans clears encampment area at SR-99 in Lodi
6 days ago
Caltrans crews and local partners have cleared encampments and debris from the state right-of-way at SR-99 and Turner Rd. in Lodi, while also offering services to affected people to help them move toward permanent housing. More information: https://t.co/QAU4BHt0Bf
This content is adapted from materials provided by Caltrans HQ
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.