Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Lodi

Caltrans clears encampment area at SR-99 in Lodi

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C3kdt_1Gp5stm600

Caltrans crews and local partners have cleared encampments and debris from the state right-of-way at SR-99 and Turner Rd. in Lodi, while also offering services to affected people to help them move toward permanent housing. More information: https://t.co/QAU4BHt0Bf

This content is adapted from materials provided by Caltrans HQ

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments