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Sacramento County
All northbound SR-99 lanes blocked in Sacramento Co.
8 days ago
All lanes of northbound SR-99 in Sacramento County are blocked due to a collision, and there is currently no estimated time to reopen. Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes. More information: https://t.co/ImyScHtthM
This content is adapted from materials provided by Caltrans HQ
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