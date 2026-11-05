Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Sacramento County

All northbound SR-99 lanes blocked in Sacramento Co.

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oWriM_1Gp5rXaR00

All lanes of northbound SR-99 in Sacramento County are blocked due to a collision, and there is currently no estimated time to reopen. Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes. More information: https://t.co/ImyScHtthM

This content is adapted from materials provided by Caltrans HQ

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments