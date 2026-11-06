Lost cream Chihuahua found near N 16th St & N C St

A small cream Chihuahua, thought to be female and possibly named Popsicle, was found at N 16th St & N C St on Nov 4 and is now at the Front Street Animal Shelter. Her Animal ID is A657251. A photo will be posted on the shelter website when ready, and more details are listed under “Dogs” on the shelter’s Lost & Found page.

If this might be your dog, call 311 or 916-264-5011 and give the Animal ID number. TDD users can call 916-808-8563. Neighbors who recognize this dog as someone else’s pet are asked to share this alert and post it on other sites so the owner can be found.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Sacramento