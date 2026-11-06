🍽️ Multiple Sacramento Food & Hospitality Jobs, Up to $27/hr

Sacramento’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from arena-side BBQ to senior living and hotels. Here are several solid openings if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24–$27 per hour

Lead shifts at Panda Express, help run the store, and learn both kitchen and front-of-house skills. Comes with free meals on shift, health benefits for full-time, 401(k) with match, paid training, and clear paths into management.

Employer: Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Location: Sacramento, CA (near Golden 1 Center)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary + quarterly bonus + PTO

Oversee FOH and kitchen teams at a high-volume BBQ spot, handle scheduling, hiring, and sales-building, and help manage labor, food cost, and profit. Expect at least 40 hours a week, 10 days PTO per year, and a structured bonus plan.

Employer: Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Location: Sacramento, CA (downtown, Golden 1 Center area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive compensation + benefits + quarterly bonus

Run all back-of-house operations in a busy BBQ kitchen, leading a team of 30+. You’ll manage inventory, food quality, sanitation, and training programs; 2–4 years’ experience as an Executive Kitchen Manager and a California Food Protection Manager certification are preferred.

Employer: Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13–$15 per hour

Keep the kitchen running by cleaning and sanitizing dishes, glassware, and silverware, plus light cleaning like sweeping, mopping, and trash. Good fit if you like staying busy, can lift up to 50 lbs, and don’t mind heat and a fast pace.

Employer: Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $10.50 per hour

Support the dining room by running food and drinks, clearing and resetting tables, and keeping the space tidy and stocked. Great for someone with 6+ months busser experience who enjoys guest interaction and can stay on their feet.

Employer: Paragary Restaurant Group (Cafe Bernardo & Centro Cocina Mexicana)

Location: Sacramento, CA (Pavilions, Midtown, J Street)

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $16.90 per hour, ~12–25 hrs/week

Hiring for cashier/barista, busser/runner, and bartender roles across several well-known local spots. Expect fast-paced shifts, guest-facing work, an employee discount, and weekend availability for some positions.

Employer: Pegasus Senior Living

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: FT/PT (flexible scheduling)

Pay: Varies by experience; benefits-eligible

Serve meals to senior residents and help keep dining areas clean in a community-focused setting. Offers same-day pay options, medical/dental/vision for full-time, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, free meals on shift, and strong growth and education programs.

Employer: La Quinta Sacramento North

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Part-time or Full-time

Pay: From $17.50 per hour

Clean guest rooms and bathrooms to hotel standards, restock supplies, and report maintenance issues. This role is active and physical, and comes with paid time off and COVID safety measures in place.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Sacramento hospitality jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.