🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Sacramento Neighborhoods Today

Sacramento neighbors are giving away some useful free items, from clothing to a full outdoor hot tub. Here’s what’s available right now.

What: Black Sport Trek hiking shoes (size 13) plus a stack of white T-shirts (XL). All listed as good condition. The poster would prefer to give to someone in need.

Location: South Land Park, Sacramento, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Notes: No holds. You need to PM the poster if you’re interested.

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What: High heels, women’s size 11. Simple listing, no extra details given.

Location: Bohemian Park, Sacramento, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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What: Stylish black high heel sandals with ankle strap, women’s size 11.

Location: Bohemian Park, Sacramento, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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What: Outdoor hot tub that is described as well-maintained, clean, and working well. Comes with cover and cleaning net.

Location: Old Foothill Farms, Sacramento, CA, near Pioneer Elementary

Source: nextdoor.com

Pickup details: You are responsible for hauling it away and bringing enough people to help move it. The poster says they will only respond to serious questions.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Sacramento tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.