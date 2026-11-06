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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Sacramento Neighborhoods Today
Sacramento neighbors are giving away some useful free items, from clothing to a full outdoor hot tub. Here’s what’s available right now.
Sport Trek Hiking Shoes and White T-Shirts
What: Black Sport Trek hiking shoes (size 13) plus a stack of white T-shirts (XL). All listed as good condition. The poster would prefer to give to someone in need.
Location: South Land Park, Sacramento, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Notes: No holds. You need to PM the poster if you’re interested.
High Heels – Women’s Size 11
What: High heels, women’s size 11. Simple listing, no extra details given.
Location: Bohemian Park, Sacramento, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Black High Heel Sandals – Women’s Size 11
What: Stylish black high heel sandals with ankle strap, women’s size 11.
Location: Bohemian Park, Sacramento, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Outdoor Hot Tub – FREE
What: Outdoor hot tub that is described as well-maintained, clean, and working well. Comes with cover and cleaning net.
Location: Old Foothill Farms, Sacramento, CA, near Pioneer Elementary
Source: nextdoor.com
Pickup details: You are responsible for hauling it away and bringing enough people to help move it. The poster says they will only respond to serious questions.
Free items in Sacramento tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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