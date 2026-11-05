🚌 Sacramento Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Routes

Sacramento is busy and growing, which means steady demand for safe, reliable drivers. Here are a few solid options if you like being on the road and home most nights.

Employer: Reyes Beverage Group

Reyes Beverage Group Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30/hour + overtime eligible

Schedule: Monday–Friday, early start around 4:00 a.m., home daily

Deliver beer and beverages to local outlets around Sacramento. This role is touch-freight, so you’ll be moving product, and it comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and a company recognized as a Great Place to Work.

Employer: Not listed (courier contractor)

Not listed (courier contractor) Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: 1099 contractor (not an employee)

Pay (posting text conflict): Route info says about $165–$240 per day ; another line says $165–$240 per week

Route info says ; another line says Schedule: You control your hours within the route window; may include weekends

You use your own cargo or sprinter van, carry your own commercial auto insurance, and run dedicated routes around Sacramento. Good fit if you want more control over your schedule and don’t mind being fully independent (no benefits, you handle your own taxes and expenses).

Employer: Coleman Worldwide Moving

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Drive a company box truck, lead a moving crew, and help load/unload household goods for a long-time moving company (in business since 1914). Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, vacation, and even scholarship options for college students who work summer seasons.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, routes, and requirements. A quick application today could land you a new route in a few weeks.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.