📣 Sacramento Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Sacramento’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from entry-level reps to six-figure executives. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Relation Insurance Services

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $53,000 – $101,000 + potential annual incentive

Manage commercial insurance clients end-to-end: advise on coverage, handle renewals, and act as the main point of contact. Great fit if you have 5+ years commercial lines experience and a P&C license, and want strong benefits, career growth, and a stable book of business.

Employer: C&C Elite, Inc.

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Face-to-face retail sales role representing AT&T inside major stores. No prior sales experience required—you’ll get paid training, coaching, and a clear path to grow into leadership while building communication and business skills.

Employer: LaserAway

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: ~$90,000 – $115,000 on average (base + revenue share)

Lead a high-end aesthetic dermatology clinic, driving sales, managing staff, and owning day-to-day operations. Ideal if you have 3+ years leadership in B2C retail or high-touch services and want performance incentives, benefits, and perks like discounted treatments.

Employer: Workhuman

Location: Sacramento, CA (Enterprise / Remote-friendly SaaS)

Type: Full-time

Compensation Range: $140,000 – $150,000

Senior enterprise SaaS sales role selling into large organizations (5,000–10,000 employees) and managing complex, six-figure deals with C-level buyers. Best for seasoned reps with 3+ years of beating quota and experience closing big, strategic accounts.

Employer: Compass International Holdings

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Support the Branch Manager by recruiting, coaching, and growing real estate agents while helping run daily office operations. You’ll need 3+ years selling real estate and an active Real Estate License, plus strong presentation and training skills.

Employer: Experis (ManpowerGroup)

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Grow Experis’ footprint across California colleges, universities, and EdTech companies. This role mixes hunting and account growth, with base salary + uncapped commissions, full benefits, PTO, and even an annual tropical trip for top performers.

Employer: Synergize

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Entry-level role working on nonprofit outreach and fundraising campaigns while building leadership and communication skills. Good for ambitious, people-focused candidates who want training, coaching, and a path into future management.

Employer: Prestigious Management Inc.

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: Commission-only, paid weekly; average $900–$1,200/week based on performance

Knock doors in Sacramento neighborhoods selling Verizon home internet, fiber, and wireless. Full paid training, W2 status, and weekly pay—best for highly motivated, outgoing people comfortable talking to strangers and working on commission.

Employer: Synergize

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Represent nonprofit partners at community events and outreach campaigns, helping raise awareness and support. You’ll get training and real-world experience in marketing, public speaking, and relationship building—no prior brand ambassador experience needed.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles open too. Keep your resume handy and send a few applications while the market is hot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.