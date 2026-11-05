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Sacramento
💻 Multiple High-Paying IT Roles Now Hiring in Sacramento
5 days ago
Sacramento’s tech scene is busy right now—lots of options from hands-on support to six-figure consulting and data science. Here are several solid IT openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Enterprise Reporting & Analytics Data Scientist
- Employer: Golden 1 Credit Union
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Salary: $135,350 – $148,000/year
- Type: Full-time, Exempt
This senior data science role drives advanced analytics, ML models, and executive-ready insights for one of California’s largest credit unions. Great fit if you have 7+ years in analytics, strong Python/SQL/ML, and want impact across products, risk, and strategy.
IT Technician
- Employer: Royal Electric Company
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Salary: $28 – $31/hour (non-exempt)
- Type: Full-time, On-site + Travel in CA
Hands-on IT support for a construction-focused company—mix of help desk, device setup, cabling, and site support. Good for someone with 2+ years help desk, Windows/M365/AD skills, and who doesn’t mind lifting equipment and driving to job sites.
Cyber – SAP Cybersecurity Senior (Consulting, Open Location)
- Employer: EY
- Location: Based anywhere in US; includes Sacramento pay band
- Salary (Sacramento band): $104,800 – $192,200/year
- Type: Full-time, Consulting
Join EY’s national cyber team focusing on SAP security across S/4HANA, ECC, and cloud programs. Ideal if you have 3–5 years cybersecurity consulting, SAP security/GRC knowledge, and want client-facing work with travel.
Cyber – SAP Cybersecurity Manager (Consulting, Open Location)
- Employer: EY
- Location: Based anywhere in US; includes Sacramento pay band
- Salary (Sacramento band): $144,900 – $265,800/year
- Type: Full-time, Consulting, Manager level
Lead SAP cyber workstreams for large transformation programs—own strategy, architecture, and client workshops. Best for folks with 5+ years security consulting, strong SAP + IAM/Data Protection background, and experience leading teams.
Oracle HCM Implementation Consultant – Senior Associate
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Sacramento, CA (consulting, likely hybrid/remote travel)
- Salary: $77,000 – $202,000/year
- Type: Full-time, Consulting
Work on Oracle HCM Cloud implementations—configuring HR, benefits, payroll, and analytics for clients. Good match if you have 3+ years experience, strong Oracle HCM skills, and enjoy HR tech + client-facing project work.
IT Support Specialist
- Employer: Vireo Health
- Location: Listed Sacramento, CA (note: description says role must live near MD and travel 60–70%)
- Salary: $65,000 – $70,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Broad support role in a fast-growing cannabis company, covering Azure, M365, networking, POS, surveillance, and e‑commerce. Best for someone with solid troubleshooting skills and comfortable with heavy travel—double-check location fit before applying.
IT Support Specialist
- Employer: Natura Life Science
- Location: Sacramento, CA (on-site)
- Salary: $23 – $28/hour
- Type: Full-time, In-person
Front-line IT support inside a high-tech cannabis manufacturing campus. You’ll handle Windows/macOS, Google Workspace, MDM (Hexnode), printers, networking, and security basics—great for someone who wants broad hands-on experience in a single campus.
Performance Testing Lead (Consulting)
- Employer: DHANU Global Enterprises, Inc.
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Type: Long-term contract (12+ months)
Lead performance testing for large enterprise systems—load, stress, endurance, spike testing, and SLA validation. Requires 7+ years performance testing, strong LoadRunner/JMeter, SQL, Dynatrace/Elastic, and experience turning non-functional requirements into test scenarios.
Environment Tester / Environment & Test Data Management Lead
- Employer: Capio Group
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Salary: $112,000 – $117,000/year
- Type: Full-time, Consulting
Own non-production test environments and test data for big public-sector systems—config, availability, data masking, synthetic data, and CI/CD integration. Good for senior QA/engineering folks with 5+ years systems + 3+ years environment management and cloud (AWS/Azure) experience.
Performance Testing Lead
- Employer: Capio Group
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Salary: $117,000 – $122,000/year
- Type: Full-time, Consulting
Focus purely on performance engineering for large-scale government systems—workload modeling, scripting, monitoring, and tuning recommendations. You’ll need 7+ years performance testing, 4+ years in a lead role, and deep experience with LoadRunner/JMeter, Dynatrace/Elastic, SQL, and APIs.
Functional Testing Lead
- Employer: DHANU Global Enterprises, Inc.
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Type: Long-term contract (12+ months)
Lead functional testing for enterprise IT systems—test plans, regression suites, metrics, and defect lifecycle. Strong fit if you have 7+ years enterprise IT, 4+ years as test lead, and experience with ALM/Azure DevOps/Jira plus cloud/SaaS and integrated systems.
GIS Solution Engineer – Local Government (California)
- Employer: Esri
- Location: Sacramento, CA (supports CA local gov accounts)
- Salary: $79,248 – $130,728/year
- Type: Full-time
Blend GIS, pre-sales, and consulting—help cities and counties use ArcGIS to solve real-world problems. Great if you have 2+ years with Esri tools, some state/local gov experience, and enjoy presenting, solutioning, and light travel.
FSO Insurance Tech Consulting Architect – Senior
- Employer: EY
- Location: Open location, includes Sacramento pay band
- Salary (Sacramento band): $102,500 – $187,900/year
- Type: Full-time, Consulting
Architecture-focused role helping big life & group insurance clients modernize policy admin, integrations, and cloud platforms. Best for folks with 6+ years tech/architecture, 3+ years insurance, and experience with modern PAS platforms and cloud.
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full description, and send a tailored resume while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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