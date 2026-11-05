💻 Multiple High-Paying IT Roles Now Hiring in Sacramento

Sacramento’s tech scene is busy right now—lots of options from hands-on support to six-figure consulting and data science. Here are several solid IT openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Golden 1 Credit Union

Golden 1 Credit Union Location: Sacramento, CA

Salary: $135,350 – $148,000/year

Type: Full-time, Exempt

This senior data science role drives advanced analytics, ML models, and executive-ready insights for one of California’s largest credit unions. Great fit if you have 7+ years in analytics, strong Python/SQL/ML, and want impact across products, risk, and strategy.

Employer: Royal Electric Company

Location: Sacramento, CA

Salary: $28 – $31/hour (non-exempt)

(non-exempt) Type: Full-time, On-site + Travel in CA

Hands-on IT support for a construction-focused company—mix of help desk, device setup, cabling, and site support. Good for someone with 2+ years help desk, Windows/M365/AD skills, and who doesn’t mind lifting equipment and driving to job sites.

Employer: EY

Location: Based anywhere in US; includes Sacramento pay band

Based anywhere in US; includes pay band Salary (Sacramento band): $104,800 – $192,200/year

Type: Full-time, Consulting

Join EY’s national cyber team focusing on SAP security across S/4HANA, ECC, and cloud programs. Ideal if you have 3–5 years cybersecurity consulting, SAP security/GRC knowledge, and want client-facing work with travel.

Employer: EY

Location: Based anywhere in US; includes Sacramento pay band

Based anywhere in US; includes pay band Salary (Sacramento band): $144,900 – $265,800/year

Type: Full-time, Consulting, Manager level

Lead SAP cyber workstreams for large transformation programs—own strategy, architecture, and client workshops. Best for folks with 5+ years security consulting, strong SAP + IAM/Data Protection background, and experience leading teams.

Employer: PwC

Location: Sacramento, CA (consulting, likely hybrid/remote travel)

(consulting, likely hybrid/remote travel) Salary: $77,000 – $202,000/year

Type: Full-time, Consulting

Work on Oracle HCM Cloud implementations—configuring HR, benefits, payroll, and analytics for clients. Good match if you have 3+ years experience, strong Oracle HCM skills, and enjoy HR tech + client-facing project work.

Employer: Vireo Health

Location: Listed Sacramento, CA (note: description says role must live near MD and travel 60–70%)

Listed (note: description says role must live near MD and travel 60–70%) Salary: $65,000 – $70,000/year

Type: Full-time

Broad support role in a fast-growing cannabis company, covering Azure, M365, networking, POS, surveillance, and e‑commerce. Best for someone with solid troubleshooting skills and comfortable with heavy travel—double-check location fit before applying.

Employer: Natura Life Science

Location: Sacramento, CA (on-site)

Salary: $23 – $28/hour

Type: Full-time, In-person

Front-line IT support inside a high-tech cannabis manufacturing campus. You’ll handle Windows/macOS, Google Workspace, MDM (Hexnode), printers, networking, and security basics—great for someone who wants broad hands-on experience in a single campus.

Employer: DHANU Global Enterprises, Inc.

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Long-term contract (12+ months)

Lead performance testing for large enterprise systems—load, stress, endurance, spike testing, and SLA validation. Requires 7+ years performance testing, strong LoadRunner/JMeter, SQL, Dynatrace/Elastic, and experience turning non-functional requirements into test scenarios.

Employer: Capio Group

Location: Sacramento, CA

Salary: $112,000 – $117,000/year

Type: Full-time, Consulting

Own non-production test environments and test data for big public-sector systems—config, availability, data masking, synthetic data, and CI/CD integration. Good for senior QA/engineering folks with 5+ years systems + 3+ years environment management and cloud (AWS/Azure) experience.

Employer: Capio Group

Location: Sacramento, CA

Salary: $117,000 – $122,000/year

Type: Full-time, Consulting

Focus purely on performance engineering for large-scale government systems—workload modeling, scripting, monitoring, and tuning recommendations. You’ll need 7+ years performance testing, 4+ years in a lead role, and deep experience with LoadRunner/JMeter, Dynatrace/Elastic, SQL, and APIs.

Employer: DHANU Global Enterprises, Inc.

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Long-term contract (12+ months)

Lead functional testing for enterprise IT systems—test plans, regression suites, metrics, and defect lifecycle. Strong fit if you have 7+ years enterprise IT, 4+ years as test lead, and experience with ALM/Azure DevOps/Jira plus cloud/SaaS and integrated systems.

Employer: Esri

Location: Sacramento, CA (supports CA local gov accounts)

(supports CA local gov accounts) Salary: $79,248 – $130,728/year

Type: Full-time

Blend GIS, pre-sales, and consulting—help cities and counties use ArcGIS to solve real-world problems. Great if you have 2+ years with Esri tools, some state/local gov experience, and enjoy presenting, solutioning, and light travel.

Employer: EY

Location: Open location, includes Sacramento pay band

Open location, includes pay band Salary (Sacramento band): $102,500 – $187,900/year

Type: Full-time, Consulting

Architecture-focused role helping big life & group insurance clients modernize policy admin, integrations, and cloud platforms. Best for folks with 6+ years tech/architecture, 3+ years insurance, and experience with modern PAS platforms and cloud.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full description, and send a tailored resume while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.