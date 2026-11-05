🎓 Sacramento Education Jobs With Multiple Openings This Week

Sacramento’s education scene is busy right now, with options from early childhood to adult training. If you like helping people learn, there’s likely a fit for you here.

Employer: 160 Driving Academy

160 Driving Academy Location: Sacramento, CA (yard-based, local)

(yard-based, local) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (hourly with bonuses)

Teach adults how to earn their Class A CDL, from pre-trip to road test, and be home every night. Includes monthly bonus pool, accident-free bonuses, medical and dental, paid vacation that grows with tenure, and a clear path from Instructor to Regional Manager.

Employer: Trustwell Child Care Center

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Part-time (Mon–Fri, 3 PM–9 PM, ~30 hrs/week)

Salary: $23–$27 per hour

Lead afternoon and evening operations at a growing child care center, supporting teachers, kids, and families. Great for someone with preschool/child care experience and a CA Site Supervisor Permit who wants steady hours and a warm, team-focused setting.

Employer: Attain ABA | Kadiant

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–3:00 PM)

Salary: From $23.00 per hour

Work in a classroom for students with autism (ages 5–22), helping with small-group and 1:1 instruction, behavior support, and daily living skills. Good fit if you’re patient, active, and interested in ABA, psychology, or special education with lots of training and team support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.