🛒 Several Sacramento Customer Service & Retail Jobs Hiring Now

Sacramento’s retail scene is busy and hiring, from gas stations to big-box stores to corporate customer care. Here are several solid options if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Safeway (Albertsons Companies) Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: At least local minimum wage, may be higher based on experience

Keep the fuel station running smoothly while greeting customers, handling transactions, and keeping the area clean and safe. Good fit if you like variety, don’t mind working outdoors, and want weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and potential health benefits if eligible.

Employer: Tillys

Location: 1689 Arden Way, Suite 1326, Sacramento, CA 95815

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.90 – $20.90 per hour

Help lead the store team, hire and train associates, and make sure every shopper gets the “Tillys Experience.” Comes with 401(k), medical/life/dental (with vision covered when you enroll in medical), employee discounts, and sick/vacation/overtime as applicable.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Location: 5601 Florin Road, Suite 101, Sacramento, CA 95823

Type: Regular Full-time

Pay: $18.90 – $20.90 per hour

Lead front-end operations as a Customer Service or Selling Floor Supervisor, acting as Manager on Duty and coaching the team. Includes growth opportunities, flexible hours, 15–30% associate discount, medical/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) for full-time staff.

Employer: Synergize Inc.

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Do face-to-face outreach for nonprofit partners, talking with community members about campaigns and answering questions. No experience needed—they provide full training and offer chances to build communication, customer service, and leadership skills.

Employer: Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E)

Location: Sacramento, CA (hybrid – remote + on-site weekly)

Type: Full-time, Individual Contributor

Salary Range (Bay Area reference): $90,000 – $136,000

Senior-level role supporting a large contact center (800–1,000 employees) with staffing forecasts, scheduling, data analysis, and tech issue management. Hybrid schedule with on-site days in Sacramento or Fresno; ideal if you have 5+ years contact center experience and strong analytical skills.

Employer: Rebel Convenience Stores

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Part-time (benefits for full-time only)

(benefits for full-time only) Pay: $16.90 per hour

Be the face of the store—ring up sales (including fuel and lottery), keep things clean, and help customers at the pumps. Offers flexible schedules, paid training, and growth opportunities, great if you like fast-paced work and can handle standing and light lifting.

Employer: Foods Co.

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Entry-level role bagging groceries, helping customers to their cars, collecting carts, and keeping the store and parking lot clean. Customer service skills are key; retail experience is a plus but not required, and applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh—Sacramento retail spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.