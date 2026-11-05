🚧 Sacramento Construction Jobs with Multiple Skilled Openings

Sacramento’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options from big national brands and strong local shops. If you work with your hands and like seeing the finished product, these are worth a look.

Employer: Jobot (for a premier electrical contractor)

Jobot (for a premier electrical contractor) Location: Sacramento, CA (all local work)

(all local work) Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $130,000 per year + bonus potential

Senior-level estimating role on commercial, design-build, healthcare, industrial, and public works projects. Good fit if you have 5+ years electrical estimating and want growth, profit sharing, and strong 401(k) match.

Employer: Tesla

Location: Based in Sacramento, CA with heavy travel across CA, Southwest & PNW

Based in with heavy travel across CA, Southwest & PNW Type: Full-time, travel-based

Salary: $19.30 – $56.54 per hour + cash & stock awards + benefits

Hands-on concrete and carpentry work on Tesla projects in a small 4–6 person crew. Day-one benefits, strong 401(k) and stock plans, and steady travel if you like being on the road and running equipment (lifts, forklifts, excavators).

Employer: Clayton Manufacturing

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $23.00 – $25.00 per hour (start at $23, move to $25 after 30 days if successful)

Interior drywall mud, tape, and patch work on single-family homes, 4–6 units per day. Good for detail-focused finishers who want steady hours, benefits, 401(k) match, and room to grow.

Employer: Gerber Collision & Glass

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $26.00 – $37.00 flat rate

Collision repair role doing full disassembly, structural work, welding, and refinish to pre-accident condition. Strong benefits from day 1, paid holidays, PTO, and bonus potential if you like a performance-based pay structure.

Employer: Berger Steel Corporation

Location: Sacramento, CA (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $30.00 – $40.00 per hour

Field role erecting structural and ornamental steel (columns, beams, stairs, rails) with flux-core welding and rigging. Great if you have 3+ years structural steel experience, welding certs, and want solid pay plus health, dental, 401(k) match, and PTO.

Employer: California Closets CCO

Location: Sacramento, CA (4205 South Market Court)

(4205 South Market Court) Type: Full-time, Mon–Thu 7:00 am – 5:30 pm

Salary: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour

Lead and train install crews on high-end custom storage and cabinetry in homes and showrooms. Good match for master-level carpenters who like coaching others and want steady day shifts, benefits, 401(k) match, and company tools/transport.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.