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🚧 Sacramento Construction Jobs with Multiple Skilled Openings
Sacramento’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options from big national brands and strong local shops. If you work with your hands and like seeing the finished product, these are worth a look.
Estimator – Electrical (Commercial)
- Employer: Jobot (for a premier electrical contractor)
- Location: Sacramento, CA (all local work)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000 – $130,000 per year + bonus potential
Senior-level estimating role on commercial, design-build, healthcare, industrial, and public works projects. Good fit if you have 5+ years electrical estimating and want growth, profit sharing, and strong 401(k) match.
Carpenter & Concrete Finisher, Commercial Self Perform
- Employer: Tesla
- Location: Based in Sacramento, CA with heavy travel across CA, Southwest & PNW
- Type: Full-time, travel-based
- Salary: $19.30 – $56.54 per hour + cash & stock awards + benefits
Hands-on concrete and carpentry work on Tesla projects in a small 4–6 person crew. Day-one benefits, strong 401(k) and stock plans, and steady travel if you like being on the road and running equipment (lifts, forklifts, excavators).
Drywall Finisher
- Employer: Clayton Manufacturing
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $23.00 – $25.00 per hour (start at $23, move to $25 after 30 days if successful)
Interior drywall mud, tape, and patch work on single-family homes, 4–6 units per day. Good for detail-focused finishers who want steady hours, benefits, 401(k) match, and room to grow.
Auto Body Technician
- Employer: Gerber Collision & Glass
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $26.00 – $37.00 flat rate
Collision repair role doing full disassembly, structural work, welding, and refinish to pre-accident condition. Strong benefits from day 1, paid holidays, PTO, and bonus potential if you like a performance-based pay structure.
Journeyman Iron Worker & Welder
- Employer: Berger Steel Corporation
- Location: Sacramento, CA (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $30.00 – $40.00 per hour
Field role erecting structural and ornamental steel (columns, beams, stairs, rails) with flux-core welding and rigging. Great if you have 3+ years structural steel experience, welding certs, and want solid pay plus health, dental, 401(k) match, and PTO.
Installer Trainer (Custom Closets & Cabinetry)
- Employer: California Closets CCO
- Location: Sacramento, CA (4205 South Market Court)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Thu 7:00 am – 5:30 pm
- Salary: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour
Lead and train install crews on high-end custom storage and cabinetry in homes and showrooms. Good match for master-level carpenters who like coaching others and want steady day shifts, benefits, 401(k) match, and company tools/transport.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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