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🔧 Sacramento Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Sacramento is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who like to clean, fix, and keep spaces looking sharp. Here are several solid building and grounds roles hiring now.
Holiday Specialist
- Employer: Ambius (part of Rentokil)
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $25.00/hour
Hands-on role installing and maintaining holiday displays in and around a warehouse. Benefits start Day 1, and you’ll be decorating trees, wreaths, and garlands, checking lights, and keeping the warehouse organized. No prior experience required, just a driver’s license, ability to lift and stand, and comfort working some nights and weekends.
Professional House Cleaner
- Employer: Steampunk House Cleaning
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $25.00 – $30.00/hour
Contract cleaning work with a flexible schedule, doing dusting, mopping, vacuuming, and restroom/kitchen cleaning. Great if you already know your way around cleaning supplies and like working independently. Driver’s license and ability to commute in Sacramento are required.
Housekeeper (Per Diem)
- Employer: Generations Healthcare – Gramercy Court
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Type: Per diem / On-call (Other)
- Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour DOE
Housekeeping in a skilled nursing and rehab facility, keeping resident rooms and common areas clean, safe, and comfortable. Good fit if you want healthcare experience and a mission-driven workplace. Must be 18+, have a high school diploma or GED, and pass a background check, physical, and drug screen.
Mobile Car Detailer
- Employer: Final Touch Home Care
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Type: Listed as Full-time, paid as independent contractor
- Pay: $1,000 – $1,500 per week (plus bonuses)
On-the-road role detailing cars at customers’ homes. No experience needed—they provide training, weekly pay, and a bonus structure. You’ll need your own vehicle, a valid driver’s license, and availability Mon–Fri plus some weekends.
Housekeeper, Full-Time (Hospital)
- Employer: Northern California Behavioral Health System
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.00 – $26.62/hour
Full-time hospital housekeeping role keeping patient and non-patient areas clean, stocked, and safe. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life insurance, and PTO. High school diploma or equivalent is preferred; hospital experience is a plus but not required.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.