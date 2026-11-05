🔧 Sacramento Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Sacramento is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who like to clean, fix, and keep spaces looking sharp. Here are several solid building and grounds roles hiring now.

Employer: Ambius (part of Rentokil )

Ambius (part of ) Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $25.00/hour

Hands-on role installing and maintaining holiday displays in and around a warehouse. Benefits start Day 1, and you’ll be decorating trees, wreaths, and garlands, checking lights, and keeping the warehouse organized. No prior experience required, just a driver’s license, ability to lift and stand, and comfort working some nights and weekends.

Employer: Steampunk House Cleaning

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Contract

Pay: $25.00 – $30.00/hour

Contract cleaning work with a flexible schedule, doing dusting, mopping, vacuuming, and restroom/kitchen cleaning. Great if you already know your way around cleaning supplies and like working independently. Driver’s license and ability to commute in Sacramento are required.

Employer: Generations Healthcare – Gramercy Court

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Per diem / On-call (Other)

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour DOE

Housekeeping in a skilled nursing and rehab facility, keeping resident rooms and common areas clean, safe, and comfortable. Good fit if you want healthcare experience and a mission-driven workplace. Must be 18+, have a high school diploma or GED, and pass a background check, physical, and drug screen.

Employer: Final Touch Home Care

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Listed as Full-time , paid as independent contractor

Listed as , paid as independent contractor Pay: $1,000 – $1,500 per week (plus bonuses)

On-the-road role detailing cars at customers’ homes. No experience needed—they provide training, weekly pay, and a bonus structure. You’ll need your own vehicle, a valid driver’s license, and availability Mon–Fri plus some weekends.

Employer: Northern California Behavioral Health System

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00 – $26.62/hour

Full-time hospital housekeeping role keeping patient and non-patient areas clean, stocked, and safe. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life insurance, and PTO. High school diploma or equivalent is preferred; hospital experience is a plus but not required.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.