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🏗️ Sacramento Engineering Roles with Multiple $90K–$200K+ Openings
Sacramento’s engineering scene is busy right now, with strong demand in power, manufacturing, and high‑performance buildings. If you’re an experienced engineer, there are several solid roles here worth a close look.
Electrical Design Engineer – High‑Performance Buildings
- Employer: CMTA Consulting Engineers (a Legence company)
- Location: Sacramento, CA (hybrid; Sacramento area + Lafayette/San Jose offices)
- Salary: $90,000 – $150,000 + annual performance bonus
- Type: Full-time
Design the electrical systems for energy‑efficient, zero‑energy, and complex infrastructure projects. You’ll use Revit/AutoCAD, apply electrical codes, and work hybrid (3 days in office, 2 remote) with strong benefits like 401(k) match, employer‑paid health, and flexible vacation.
Project Engineer – Manufacturing Process & CAD/CAM
- Employer: Sandvik – Seco SOLVA
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Lead manufacturing process development from concept to production for complex machining projects. Ideal if you have 5+ years in manufacturing or process engineering, strong CAD/CAM and CNC skills, and like solving real‑world production problems with customers.
Senior Mechanical Power Engineer – Utility-Scale Generation
- Employer: HDR
- Location: Sacramento, CA (national Power Generation team)
- Salary: Example range listed for VA: $113,715 – $205,200 (actual pay depends on location/experience)
- Type: Full-time
Senior role on HDR’s power generation projects (simple/combined cycle, distributed generation, RICE). You’ll act as lead mechanical engineer / project engineering manager, produce design packages and studies, and mentor younger staff; PE license and 10+ years in the power market are required.
Lead Systems Engineer – Control Systems Analysis (Missile Propulsion)
- Employer: L3Harris Technologies
- Location: Sacramento, CA or Huntsville, AL
- Salary: $127,500 – $236,500 (CA range)
- Type: Listed as internship, but duties and pay align with a senior full-time role
High‑level control systems role working on controllable solid rocket propulsion. You’ll model in MATLAB/Simulink and C/C++, support testing, analyze data, and mentor early‑career engineers; 9+ years systems experience and ability to obtain a U.S. Secret clearance are key.
If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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