📋 Sacramento Admin Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Sacramento has a nice mix of office jobs right now, from state government to law and healthcare. Here are a few solid admin roles worth a look this week.

Employer: California Department of Finance

California Department of Finance Location: Sacramento, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Internship / Student Assistant

Salary: $3,167 – $4,268 per month

Application Deadline: 11/19/2026

Great fit for an undergraduate college student who wants paid state experience. You’ll handle mail and deliveries, answer phones as the front desk receptionist, keep files organized, and help with special projects in a busy state office.

Employer: Murphy Austin Adams Schoenfeld LLP

Location: Sacramento, CA (primarily in-office)

(primarily in-office) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $86,000 – $100,000 per year

For legal pros with 8+ years of heavy civil litigation experience. You’ll manage a busy desk with complex calendaring, work in Word/Excel/Outlook/PowerPoint and document systems, and support a fast-paced, document-heavy practice.

Employer: Stonebrook Dental

Location: Sacramento, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $20.00 – $26.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), dental insurance, health insurance, paid time off

Perfect if you have 2+ years of dental office experience and like working with patients. You’ll greet patients, manage the schedule in Dentrix or similar EHR, verify insurance, handle claims, and keep records accurate and confidential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer may have other openings listed too. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply if something looks right.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.