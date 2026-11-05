💰 Sacramento Accounting & Finance Roles with Multiple $100K+ Openings

Sacramento’s finance scene is busy right now, especially for senior leaders and tax pros. If you’ve got accounting chops, there are several roles here that could be a big step up.

Employer: Legends Global

Legends Global Location: Sacramento, CA (Hybrid – Golden 1 Center & Sutter Health Park)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $120,000+, bonus eligible, with medical, dental, vision, life & disability, PTO, and 401(k)

This role owns all finance and accounting for two major Sacramento venues. You’ll lead month-end close, financial statements, audits, inventory/cost analysis, and partner closely with the GM and department heads. BS in Accounting/Finance and 5+ years at a supervisory level required; CPA preferred.

Employer: BPM LLP

Location: Sacramento, CA (Hybrid for local candidates)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive “total rewards” package)

Lead complex tax planning and compliance for high-net-worth individuals, families, executives, and family offices. You’ll handle trusts, estates, gifts, and closely held businesses while mentoring staff and helping grow the practice. 7+ years public tax experience and CPA or EA required.

Employer: Maclean Health

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay)

Hands-on Controller role leading accounting operations, financial reporting, budgeting, and internal controls for a growing health-focused company. CPA preferred; government contracting experience a plus. Includes paid time off, healthcare benefits, and a retirement plan.

Employer: AECOM

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (comprehensive benefits, stock purchase plan, retirement savings)

Support a large infrastructure program by analyzing and quantifying financial and operational risks, running risk models, and preparing reports for senior leadership. Requires BA/BS + 8 years’ experience (10+ preferred) and offers potential travel, sponsorship, and relocation support.

Employer: NOW CFO

Location: Sacramento, CA (client-site travel required)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$150,000 base DOE

Consulting Controller role serving multiple clients, with a heavy focus on construction accounting—job costing, WIP, project profitability, and revenue recognition. Great fit if you like variety, on-site client work, and improving processes while staying hands-on. Construction accounting experience is required; CPA a plus.

Employer: EY

Location: Open location (includes Sacramento, CA)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Sacramento band): $97,300 – $178,300

Join EY’s Finance Consulting team to lead Record-to-Report and FP&A workstreams for Media & Entertainment clients. You’ll design finance processes, run workshops, and work with tools like SAP S/4HANA, SAC, Anaplan, and Blackline. 3+ years in finance transformation/R2R/FP&A and M&E sector experience required.

Employer: Buzz Oates

Location: Sacramento, CA (Downtown – 100% in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (full benefits, bonus program, 401(k) match, parking, PTO)

Senior-level tax role handling complex returns, cost segregation, like-kind exchanges, and quarterly estimates for a large commercial real estate portfolio. You’ll also mentor junior staff and help improve tax processes. Bachelor’s in Accounting/Finance required; Master’s in Tax or CPA highly preferred.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in the ring while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.