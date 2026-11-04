🚧 Sacramento construction jobs with multiple hands-on roles

Sacramento’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like building, fixing, and working with their hands. Here are a few strong picks hiring around Sacramento, CA.

Employer: Groundworks

Groundworks Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00–$23.00/hour in California, plus per‑job bonus

Hands-on role installing foundation and water management systems at homes and businesses. You get tools, transportation to job sites, yearly Red Wing boots, 2 weeks PTO, 6 paid holidays, and a path to grow with an employee ownership program and tuition help.

Employer: Purifyx (RainSoft)

Purifyx (RainSoft) Location: North Highlands / Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00–$40.00/hour, depending on experience

Lead installs of residential water softeners, whole‑house filters, and reverse osmosis systems. This is a field role with a company truck and tools provided, ideal if you have strong plumbing skills and like running jobs start to finish.

Employer: All-Around Fabrication, Inc.

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$28.00/hour, depending on experience

Shop-based welding and metal fabrication using MIG, TIG, and flux‑core on steel, stainless, sheet, and aluminum. Good fit if you’re confident with blueprints, precision measuring, and want steady 40‑hour weeks with PTO, paid holidays, and overtime chances.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—experience in one trade often transfers well to another.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.