🏗️ Sacramento engineering roles with multiple $100K+ opportunities

Sacramento’s engineering scene is busy right now, with public agencies and private firms hiring for mid to senior roles. If you’ve got your PE (or you’re close), there are some strong long-term career options here.

Employer: California Department of Industrial Relations – Occupational Safety & Health Standards Board

California Department of Industrial Relations – Occupational Safety & Health Standards Board Location: Sacramento, CA (2520 Venture Oaks Way, Suite 350)

(2520 Venture Oaks Way, Suite 350) Type: Full-time, permanent state position

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Deadline: Final Filing Date: 12/2/2026

Work on California’s workplace safety standards that impact millions of workers. This role develops and updates Title 8 regulations, advises the Standards Board in public hearings, and tackles complex industrial hygiene and occupational health issues. Hybrid telework is available for eligible CA residents, but you’ll need a detailed Statement of Qualifications and to be on (or working toward) the state eligibility list.

Employer: Stantec

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary (CA range): $121,300 – $182,100 annually (for various CA areas, including Sacramento)

Lead civil design on land development and community projects across the western U.S. You’ll handle grading, drainage, utilities, stormwater modeling, and mentor junior staff while coordinating with survey, planning, and construction teams. Best fit if you’re a Licensed PE with ~8+ years of land development experience and strong Civil 3D skills.

Employer: Kitchell

Location: Sacramento, CA (Northern California region)

(Northern California region) Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $133,000 annually

Great role if you like existing buildings more than ground-up design. You’ll assess electrical distribution, lighting, emergency power, and low-voltage systems, then turn findings into capital plans and renewal strategies for public and institutional facilities. Ideal for an Electrical PE with 8+ years and strong report-writing skills who’s comfortable splitting time between office work and site visits.

Employer: Keystone Structural Engineers

Location: Sacramento, CA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus opportunities mentioned)

Hands-on structural role designing residential and commercial buildings in wood, steel, concrete, and masonry. You’ll do calculations, drawings, reports, and field visits for measurements, inspections, and construction observation. Good fit if you have 2–4 years of experience, are comfortable with AutoCAD/Revit, and want strong benefits plus professional development support.

If any of these feel close to your background, open the links, skim the requirements, and throw your hat in soon—Sacramento’s engineering market is moving.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.