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🏗️ Sacramento engineering roles with multiple $100K+ opportunities
Sacramento’s engineering scene is busy right now, with public agencies and private firms hiring for mid to senior roles. If you’ve got your PE (or you’re close), there are some strong long-term career options here.
Senior Safety Engineer (Industrial)
- Employer: California Department of Industrial Relations – Occupational Safety & Health Standards Board
- Location: Sacramento, CA (2520 Venture Oaks Way, Suite 350)
- Type: Full-time, permanent state position
- Salary: Not listed
- Deadline: Final Filing Date: 12/2/2026
Work on California’s workplace safety standards that impact millions of workers. This role develops and updates Title 8 regulations, advises the Standards Board in public hearings, and tackles complex industrial hygiene and occupational health issues. Hybrid telework is available for eligible CA residents, but you’ll need a detailed Statement of Qualifications and to be on (or working toward) the state eligibility list.
Civil Project Engineer – Community Development
- Employer: Stantec
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (CA range): $121,300 – $182,100 annually (for various CA areas, including Sacramento)
Lead civil design on land development and community projects across the western U.S. You’ll handle grading, drainage, utilities, stormwater modeling, and mentor junior staff while coordinating with survey, planning, and construction teams. Best fit if you’re a Licensed PE with ~8+ years of land development experience and strong Civil 3D skills.
Electrical Engineer – Facility Assessments
- Employer: Kitchell
- Location: Sacramento, CA (Northern California region)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000 – $133,000 annually
Great role if you like existing buildings more than ground-up design. You’ll assess electrical distribution, lighting, emergency power, and low-voltage systems, then turn findings into capital plans and renewal strategies for public and institutional facilities. Ideal for an Electrical PE with 8+ years and strong report-writing skills who’s comfortable splitting time between office work and site visits.
Structural Engineer II – Buildings
- Employer: Keystone Structural Engineers
- Location: Sacramento, CA (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (bonus opportunities mentioned)
Hands-on structural role designing residential and commercial buildings in wood, steel, concrete, and masonry. You’ll do calculations, drawings, reports, and field visits for measurements, inspections, and construction observation. Good fit if you have 2–4 years of experience, are comfortable with AutoCAD/Revit, and want strong benefits plus professional development support.
If any of these feel close to your background, open the links, skim the requirements, and throw your hat in soon—Sacramento’s engineering market is moving.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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