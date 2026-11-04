🎓 Sacramento Education Jobs – Multiple Teaching & Support Roles

Sacramento’s education scene is busy right now, from college leadership roles to hands-on classroom and trade instructors. If you like helping students grow, there are several solid options here.

Employer: UEI College

UEI College Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This role lets you turn your auto shop experience into teaching, helping students build the skills to land their first job in the field. No prior teaching experience needed—they’ll train you, and part-timers are eligible for a 401(k) with match.

Employer: UEI College / United Education Institute

UEI College / United Education Institute Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach future HVAC techs how to start a stable, in-demand career while using your 36+ months of industry experience. They provide training for teaching, plus a 401(k) match and a chance to grow with a fast-expanding career college.

Employer: Ro Health

Ro Health Location: Elk Grove Unified School District (South Sacramento area)

Type: Full-time (per diem / short-term school assignments)

Salary: Not listed

Support students from Pre-K to high school using ABA strategies, often working 1:1 with kids with autism and other special needs. You get flexible weekday scheduling, weekly pay, and access to health, dental, vision, PTO, and a 401(k) with 4% match.

Employer: Camino Music Studio

Camino Music Studio Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Part-time

Salary: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour

Teach private guitar lessons to kids and adults, both in-person and on Zoom, with a flexible schedule. This is a good fit if you have at least 2 years of teaching experience, can work with special needs students, and want a community-focused studio.

Employer: Los Rios Community College District – Sacramento City College

Location: 3835 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95822

Type: Full-time, 12-month classified (supervisory)

Salary: $7,335.35 – $9,281.56 per month

Lead key student support programs like DSPS, Workability III, College to Career, and the Disability Cultural Center . This role offers CalPERS retirement, medical benefits, paid holidays, vacation, sick leave, and professional development , and requires 3 years of related experience plus a bachelor’s (or AA + extra experience) .

Lead key student support programs like . This role offers , and requires plus a . Application deadline: 11/29/2026, 11:59 PM Pacific

Start date (approx.): 01/18/2027

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; education jobs in Sacramento tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.