📊 Sacramento social policy roles with multiple six-figure options

Sacramento’s policy scene is busy right now, with big players hiring for roles that shape laws, funding, and services. If you like data, advocacy, or government relations, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Location: Sacramento, CA (field / remote-by-design, California-based)

(field / remote-by-design, California-based) Salary: $206,210 – $249,878 + potential bonus and stock

+ potential bonus and stock Type: Full-time

Lead state government affairs for California (and support Hawaii) for a major biopharma company. You’ll shape health policy, work directly with the Legislature and Governor’s Office, and be the point person on issues like Medi-Cal, access, and affordability.

Employer: California County Superintendents

Location: Sacramento, CA (hybrid)

(hybrid) Salary: $135,000 – $180,000

Type: Full-time

Application deadline: November 12, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.

New leadership role driving state and federal education policy for California’s 58 county superintendents of schools. Great fit if you know TK–12 policy and want to craft advocacy strategies that impact students statewide.

Employer: Sacramento Employment and Training Agency (SETA)

Location: Sacramento, CA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Mid-level analyst role focused on planning, policy, and data for local job training and community programs. You’ll research workforce needs, help design and monitor grants, and support long-range planning for low-income and unemployed residents.

If any of these speak to you, save the links, polish your resume, and reach out soon—policy roles in Sacramento tend to move quietly but fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.