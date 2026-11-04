👔 Sacramento Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Sacramento’s leadership job scene is busy right now, with solid options in construction, healthcare, and consulting. If you’ve got admin or management skills, there’s room to grow into higher‑level roles.

Employer: Verux, Inc

Verux, Inc Location: Sacramento, CA (hybrid, in-person + remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 – $54,000 per year

Support construction consulting projects from start to finish, handling contracts, proposals, compliance, and client communication. Great fit if you’re detail‑driven, like organizing moving parts, and want strong benefits (health, 401(k), PTO) with a clear path in project and operations management.

Employer: OCMI, Inc. (O'Connor Construction Management)

Location: Sacramento, CA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time (onsite + remote mix)

Full-time (onsite + remote mix) Salary: $100,000 – $120,000 per year

Help build detailed cost estimates for electrical and other MEP systems on large projects across sectors like healthcare, tech, and education. Ideal if you have 1–3 years in construction (especially electrical), want a six‑figure track, and like mixing numbers, plans, and client work.

Employer: Vituity

Location: Remote – based in CA, supports nationwide sites (listed in Sacramento)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25.39 – $31.74 per hour (plus bonus eligibility)

Run the day‑to‑day business side of inpatient medical practices: schedules, finances, HR coordination, data tracking, and hospital relationships. Good for someone with 2–3 years in office or healthcare settings who wants fully remote work, strong benefits, and room to grow in healthcare operations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—many employers can flex for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.