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👔 Sacramento Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
Sacramento’s leadership job scene is busy right now, with solid options in construction, healthcare, and consulting. If you’ve got admin or management skills, there’s room to grow into higher‑level roles.
Project Administrator – Construction Consulting
- Employer: Verux, Inc
- Location: Sacramento, CA (hybrid, in-person + remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $50,000 – $54,000 per year
Support construction consulting projects from start to finish, handling contracts, proposals, compliance, and client communication. Great fit if you’re detail‑driven, like organizing moving parts, and want strong benefits (health, 401(k), PTO) with a clear path in project and operations management.
Cost Estimator (Electrical)
- Employer: OCMI, Inc. (O'Connor Construction Management)
- Location: Sacramento, CA (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time (onsite + remote mix)
- Salary: $100,000 – $120,000 per year
Help build detailed cost estimates for electrical and other MEP systems on large projects across sectors like healthcare, tech, and education. Ideal if you have 1–3 years in construction (especially electrical), want a six‑figure track, and like mixing numbers, plans, and client work.
Practice Administrator – Inpatient Medicine (Remote)
- Employer: Vituity
- Location: Remote – based in CA, supports nationwide sites (listed in Sacramento)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $25.39 – $31.74 per hour (plus bonus eligibility)
Run the day‑to‑day business side of inpatient medical practices: schedules, finances, HR coordination, data tracking, and hospital relationships. Good for someone with 2–3 years in office or healthcare settings who wants fully remote work, strong benefits, and room to grow in healthcare operations.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—many employers can flex for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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