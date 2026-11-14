Saco’s convenience and gas station scene is busy right now, and a few big brands are hiring. If you like fast-paced work, steady hours, and talking with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Global Partners LP (XtraMart)

Global Partners LP (XtraMart) Location: Saco, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.29 – $20.72/hour

Front-line role helping guests, running the register, keeping shelves stocked, and the store clean. Comes with competitive pay, health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement after 6 months.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 775 Portland Rd, Saco, ME 04072

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $17.60 – $18.10/hour

Step into leadership at a busy Circle K. You’ll help run the store, support the team, handle hiring and bookkeeping, and keep things moving. Offers weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, paid vacation, 401(k) with company match, bonuses, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 775 Portland Rd, Saco, ME 04072

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $15.10 – $15.11/hour

Customer service role where you’ll greet shoppers, run the register, help with the food program, and keep the store looking sharp. Good fit if you want steady weekday and weekend hours, weekly pay, benefits, and room to grow into higher roles.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.