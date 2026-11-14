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🛒 Saco, Maine Retail Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings
Saco’s convenience and gas station scene is busy right now, and a few big brands are hiring. If you like fast-paced work, steady hours, and talking with people, these are worth a look.
Guest Service Associate/Cashier - XtraMart
- Employer: Global Partners LP (XtraMart)
- Location: Saco, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.29 – $20.72/hour
Front-line role helping guests, running the register, keeping shelves stocked, and the store clean. Comes with competitive pay, health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement after 6 months.
Store Assistant (Assistant Manager), Full Time
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 775 Portland Rd, Saco, ME 04072
- Type: Full-time
- Pay range: $17.60 – $18.10/hour
Step into leadership at a busy Circle K. You’ll help run the store, support the team, handle hiring and bookkeeping, and keep things moving. Offers weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, paid vacation, 401(k) with company match, bonuses, and tuition reimbursement.
Team Member (Opening or Closing Shift)
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 775 Portland Rd, Saco, ME 04072
- Type: Full-time
- Pay range: $15.10 – $15.11/hour
Customer service role where you’ll greet shoppers, run the register, help with the food program, and keep the store looking sharp. Good fit if you want steady weekday and weekend hours, weekly pay, benefits, and room to grow into higher roles.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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