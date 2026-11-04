🛒 Saco, Maine Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Openings Now

Saco’s hiring scene is busy right now, especially in banking and grocery retail. If you like helping people and don’t mind a fast pace, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Bank of America

Bank of America Location: Saco, ME

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, 1st shift)

Salary: Not listed

Front-line role in the branch lobby helping customers with everyday banking, cash transactions, and digital tools like mobile and online banking. Good fit if you enjoy sales-style conversations, building relationships, and can work weekends and extended hours when needed.

Employer: Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution

Location: Saco, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Call center–style role where you help customers by phone, email, and chat with questions about accounts, digital banking, and debit cards. You’ll need at least 1 year of banking or financial services experience, solid computer skills, and comfort juggling multiple tasks in a fast-paced setting.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; details are the same.)

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Saco, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on leadership role running daily operations in the Meat Department—from production and merchandising to food safety and scheduling staff. Expect a fast-paced grocery environment, flexible hours (early mornings, evenings, weekends, holidays), weekly pay, store discounts, and access to health and retirement benefits if eligible.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Saco so you can compare options together.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.