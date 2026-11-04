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📅 Nov 17 & 21 Health Events and JUST MOVE IT! at Two Sites
📅 There will be community health events and JUST MOVE IT! activities on two dates in November 2026 at two locations.
On Tuesday, 11/17/26, events will run from 9 AM to 1 PM at:
- Komatke Health Center, 17487 S. Health Care Dr., Laveen Village, AZ 85339
- Viola L. Johnson Administration Building, 534 W. Gu U Ki St., Sacaton, AZ 85147
On Saturday, 11/21/26, there will be another set of events, also from 9 AM to 1 PM. These will again be held at both locations listed above.
On both dates, the JUST MOVE IT! activity will take place at each site. Registration starts at 8 AM, and the activity begins at 8:30 AM. Community members are encouraged to save these dates and come out for the events and movement activities.
For more details, you can contact The Life Center at (520) 562-7940.
More Info: https://grhc.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/GRHC-L...
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