📅 Nov 17 & 21 Health Events and JUST MOVE IT! at Two Sites

📅 There will be community health events and JUST MOVE IT! activities on two dates in November 2026 at two locations.

On Tuesday, 11/17/26, events will run from 9 AM to 1 PM at:

Komatke Health Center , 17487 S. Health Care Dr., Laveen Village, AZ 85339

, Viola L. Johnson Administration Building, 534 W. Gu U Ki St., Sacaton, AZ 85147

On Saturday, 11/21/26, there will be another set of events, also from 9 AM to 1 PM. These will again be held at both locations listed above.

On both dates, the JUST MOVE IT! activity will take place at each site. Registration starts at 8 AM, and the activity begins at 8:30 AM. Community members are encouraged to save these dates and come out for the events and movement activities.

For more details, you can contact The Life Center at (520) 562-7940.