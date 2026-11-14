Sabetha’s healthcare scene is busy, and Sabetha Manor is hiring for night shift nurses. If you like skilled nursing and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Americare Senior Living – Sabetha Manor

Americare Senior Living – Location: Sabetha, KS

Type: Full-Time / PRN (night shift)

Full-Time / PRN (night shift) Pay: Starting at $35–$37/hour + weekend/evening/night differentials

+ Perks: Sabetha Manor qualifies for CMS’s Nurses for Nursing Homes program, where eligible RNs may get up to $40,000 in student loan repayment (with a 3-year, 30+ hrs/week commitment). Full benefits include health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with contribution, tuition help, and free meals on shift.

Lead the team on nights in a skilled nursing setting, oversee LPNs/CNAs, handle meds and assessments, and be the main clinical contact for residents and families.

Employer: Americare Senior Living – Sabetha Manor

Americare Senior Living – Location: Sabetha, KS

Type: Full-Time (night shift)

Full-Time (night shift) Pay: Starting at $29–$34/hour + weekend/evening/night differentials

+ Perks: Eligible LPNs may also qualify for the CMS Nurses for Nursing Homes program with up to $40,000 in student loan repayment (same 3-year, 30+ hrs/week requirements). Includes competitive benefits, daily pay access, PTO, insurance, 401(k) with contribution, tuition support, and free meals.

Night LPNs provide hands-on care and supervise the floor, managing meds, documentation, and resident safety in a skilled nursing environment.

If one of these feels close but not quite right, you can also join Americare’s Talent Network on LinkedIn to hear about future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.