In the small town of Mound City, Missouri, the hum of electrical currents is more than just a sound—it's the heartbeat of a community kept alive by S & S Electrical Contractors. Established in 2004 by Master Electrician Sean Slocum, this family-owned business has become synonymous with reliability, precision, and authentic community dedication.





Sean’s journey into the trade began early, rooted in lessons learned from his father in Lincoln, Nebraska. His initiation was a true rite of passage, starting as a licensed apprentice at just thirteen years old under his father's watchful eye at Real-Lite Electric. By eighteen, he had earned his journeyman license and was running a second service truck alongside his brother, before his sibling's path diverged into law enforcement.





At age 19, Sean's path took a deeply personal turn when he attended Colorado Bible School, focusing his studies on pastoral ministries. However, life threw an unexpected curveball when his grandfather was suddenly diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer. Without hesitation, Sean cut his studies short and returned home to treasure every moment possible with his grandfather before his passing just three months later. That profound experience permanently cemented his core values: family always comes first, and ministry isn't just done behind a pulpit—it’s lived out through service to others every single day.





The subsequent move to Mound City marked a vibrant new chapter. After marrying his wife, Erin, who is from nearby Oregon, Missouri, Sean found a welcoming community eager for his specialized expertise. The business, originally operating as Slocums Remodeling and Repair, eventually streamlined its focus. Logistical shifts and restructuring led to a proud rebranding as S & S Electrical Contractors—a name that honors its family legacy while reflecting a sharpened focus on comprehensive, top-tier electrical fields.





Family and hard work go hand-in-hand for the Slocums. Sean and Erin share a bustling household soon to be 14 children. While Erin holds an RN-BSN degree, she dedicates her time to managing their large family. The entrepreneurial spirit runs deep in the next generation, too: two daughters run a successful residential help service, another son partners in a lawn care company, and a son and daughter work directly alongside Sean. His son, Patrick, is a Cummins-certified technician trained specifically to manage complex generator repairs. Sean's relentless work ethic is a reflection of his father, a USMC combat veteran who served two tours in Vietnam, a heritage of service that shapes everything the company does.





What truly sets S & S Electrical Contractors apart is the genuine spirit of community behind their work. Guided by a steadfast faith in Jesus Christ, Sean and his crew try to help wherever they can and take pride in not doing things halfway or just good enough. As a family-owned and operated business, they live out this commitment through real actions when the community needs them most. They’ve worked grueling weekends to replace panels in the sweltering heat of July just to get the AC back on for a newborn baby, and they've replaced electrical meter bases on a Sunday to restore critical power for an elderly woman on an oxygen machine. It’s not uncommon for a service call to include taking an extra moment to sit down for a cup of coffee with a recent widow or checking in on a lonely customer. They strive to build lasting relationships rather than just acting as a temporary fix-it service.





That passion for service carries over into Sean’s personal life. As a dedicated volunteer, he serves on the Board of Directors and as the head of the Maintenance Department for the WWII Airborne Demonstration Team, keeping their historic 1940s hangar operational. An avid living history enthusiast, Sean has also logged 46 jumps from historic WWII C-47 aircraft.





Operationally, S & S Electrical Contractors is fully licensed, insured, and bonded across Missouri, Nebraska, and Iowa to guarantee absolute professionalism. While their normal service area centers around Holt County, St. Joseph, Savannah, and Falls City, their deep commitment to their clients means they are always willing to travel if customers ask. They have proudly gone as far as Frederick, Oklahoma, Clarinda, Iowa, Firth, Nebraska, Kansas City, Polo, and well past Cameron to get the job done right.





The business boasts an impressive breadth of capabilities, operating out of a specialized fleet. As an open shop utilizing Master and Journeyman expertise, they are uniquely equipped for all fields of electrical work. They manage everything from overhead power lines to barns, sheds, and farmyard poles, alongside precise underground trenching for grain bins and cattle waterers, to commercial projects like lighting aircraft hangars, all the way down to residential basement wiring. They also stand out as a premier regional dealer for the sales, installation, and proactive upkeep of Cummins standby automatic generators.

For Sean, the core satisfaction of the job is the problem-solving and the face-to-face interaction. While some technicians prefer to work away from view, Sean thrives on engaging with his clients directly.





"I personally like the challenges and interacting with customers," he shares, highlighting the personal touch that defines the company's reputation.





From its humble beginnings to its current stature, the evolution of S & S Electrical Contractors is a story of adaptation, perseverance, and exceptional craftsmanship. Whether handling delicate troubleshooting, seasonal safety inspections, light tree trimming, or unexpected plumbing support to help a client out of a tight spot, the team approaches every job with the exact same standard of excellence. Their foundational motto says it best: no job too small. S & S Electrical Contractors is fully equipped to serve northwest Missouri and the surrounding quad-state area, one perfect connection at a time. Call us to set up your appointment today! 660-491-1115

Beyond the technical expertise, S & S Electrical Contractors embodies a philosophy of service to the community. This is evident in Sean's willingness to assist with additional needs like light tree trimming and plumbing, highlighting a flexibility that many competitors might not offer. This adaptability is another reason why customers continue to return, knowing they can rely on Sean and his team for a broad spectrum of services.





Sean’s approach to business is deeply personal and community-oriented. The name change from Slocums Remodeling and Repair to S & S was more than just a financial decision; it marked a commitment to focus on core electrical services while keeping the business grounded in its family roots. The name S & S itself is a nod to the family legacy, encapsulating both the past and the future.





This focus on family and community is mirrored in the company's operations, where every service call and project is treated with the same care and attention. The business's growth and ability to thrive in a competitive market are testaments to Sean's vision and work ethic, which have been integral in shaping the company's identity.

As S & S Electrical Contractors continues to serve northwest Missouri and beyond, the legacy of dedication and quality service remains central to its operations. Sean Slocum has built more than just an electrical contracting business; he has created a beacon of reliability and trust for his community.





The story of S & S Electrical Contractors is a reminder of the power of family, dedication, and a commitment to quality. In a world where quick fixes often take precedence, Sean's approach is refreshingly thorough, ensuring that every job is completed with precision and care. It's this commitment that keeps customers returning, trusting that their needs will be met with the same level of professionalism and personal attention that Sean has been honing since his early days in the trade.





In the end, S & S Electrical Contractors is more than just a business. It's a testament to a life spent mastering a craft, building relationships, and serving a community—one electrical connection at a time.





S & S Electrical Contractors

📍 26537 Holt 210, Mound City, MO 64470, USA

📆 Founded: 2004

👤 Owner: Sean Slocum

✨ What Makes It Different: Family-owned, service-oriented, and willing to go the extra mile