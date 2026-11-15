Revolver says “Melodic death-metal juggernaut Starkill have unleashed the title track off their upcoming new album, Hanging Up My Halo, premiering via Revolver right here right now.

The song is a fine showcase of the band’s mix of crushing brutality, epic symphonics and virtuosic shred, all topped by Sarah Lynn’s powerhouse guttural vocals. “Hanging Up My Halo” arrived today (November 13th) accompanied by a high-octane performance video.”

“Hanging Up My Halo, both the album as a whole and especially the title track, largely reflect

our journey out of what felt like a pit of creative frustration and struggle.

A lot transpired between our previous full-length and Halo, from covid, to individual hurdles and issues, and a lot of creative tug-of-wars in the band.

Not only could we not individually figure out where we wanted to take the band, but we were also butting heads a lot in the creative process as well. We lost a band member, I was creatively burned

out, and I went so far as to stop writing and even listening to metal as a whole. I barely played guitar for years.

At some point though I busted open a recording session and just started writing again, approaching things the way I did when we first started the band. All I wanted to do was write metal that reminded me of when I first discovered it, when it was new and fascinating and powerful, and after writing one track, I realized how much I missed it.

I called Tony and sent him the track, and we knew that we were finally in the right lane once again. That sentiment was additionally reinforced after we played Mad With Power, our first show after

years of being dormant.

Lyrically and musically, the album is about recognizing and incorporating negativity and using it to construct something powerful.”– Parker Jameson

“We knew pretty early on that this would be the center point for the album. It’s got all the melody and mayhem that we call home, and just the right amount of cinematic flourish.”– Spencer Weidner

Hanging Up My HaloDrops January 22, 2027

Pre-order Album/CD/Merch and Bundles: here

Melodic death metal powerhouse STARKILL made their highly anticipated return with the release of their brutal new single, “Death On Display” October 9, 2026. The track was quickly added to Sirius XM’s Liquid Metal Playlist, V13’s Spotify and more. “Death on Display” was accompanied by an explosive official music video. , The song serves as the opening salvo in the band’s campaign leading into their forthcoming full-length album, Hanging Up My Halo, set for release on January 22nd.

Watch “Death On Display” (Premiered October 9, 2026):

About STARKILL;

Following a hiatus during the pandemic, the band reignited their live momentum after an incredible response at 2024’s Mad With Power Fest. Since then, the band has played a myriad of shows across North America, most recently alongside Edge of Paradise, and culminating at Canada’s Loud As Hell Open Air festival.

Starkill’s trajectory has been defined by continuous growth, starting from their 2013 debut Fires of Life, written while founders Spencer and Parker were still in their teens—an energetic homage to early influences like Amon Amarth and DragonForce. Their 2014 follow-up, Virus of the Mind, introduced clean vocals and showcased songwriting maturity fresh off international tours with Wintersun and Amorphis.

Their third record, Shadow Sleep, refined their hook-driven structures and vocal versatility, while 2019’s bombastic Gravity elevated and refined their profile further, featuring guest production from Coen Janssen (Epica), Aleksi Munter, and Olli Vänskä (Turisas).

Hanging Up My Halo stands on the shoulders of that legacy while delivering an undeniable statement for modern melodic death metal. Building on their successful 2026 tour dates, Starkill has been confirmed for 2027’s 70,000 Tons of Metal. The cruise departs Miami on January 14th. More 2027 dates to be announced.

STARKILL is

Spencer Weidner – Drums

Parker Jameson – Guitar/Vocals

Tony Keathley – Guitar/Vocals

Sarah Lynn – Vocals

Kevin Spielmann – Bass

For more info visitstarkill.net