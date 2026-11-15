Gold-selling Canadian metal pioneers Kittie have today released Oracle XXV, a special two-track release celebrating the 25th anniversary of their landmark sophomore album, Oracle, via Sumerian Records. With newly re-recorded versions of two tracks “Mouthful Of Poison XXV”, which is accompanied by a brand new music video and “What I Always Wanted XXV”, the release revisits a defining moment in the band’s career, when four young women who had already taken the metal world by storm decided to turn the heaviness up several more notches.

StreamOracle XXVHERE.

Watch The Official Music Video For “Mouthful Of Poison XXV”HERE

Originally released in 2001, Oracle arrived in the wake of the extraordinary success of Kittie‘s gold-certified debut, Spit, which had catapulted four teenage girls from London, Ontario onto the international metal stage. Where their debut had made waves with its raw nu-metal aggression and confrontational attitude, Oracle saw the band plunge headfirst into far more extreme territory, delivering a darker, heavier and altogether more punishing record, fuelled by crushing, down-tuned riffs, death-metal influences, thunderous grooves and Morgan Lander’s increasingly ferocious vocal delivery.

Speaking on the release, Kittie share:

“Revisiting and celebrating the 25th anniversary of our second album, with Oracle XXV, has been an absolute dream come true. Featuring a couple of our favourite re-recorded tracks, this offering brings the spirit of the original together with a fresh new energy. Much like our previous anniversary release, Spit XXV, it has been incredibly rewarding and exciting to see the past and present collide. We hope you love it as much as we do!”

Kittie

Oracle XXV

Tracklisting

1. Mouthful of Poison XXV

2. What I Always Wanted XXV

Oracle XXV follows the band’s 2025 anniversary EP, Spit XXV, which saw Kittie reunite with original producer Garth Richardson to re-record four tracks from their groundbreaking debut, including “Brackish”, “Charlotte”, “Spit” and “Do You Think I’m A Whore?”. That release celebrated an album whose influence continues to reverberate through heavy music, with Rolling Stone naming “Spit” among its 100 Greatest Heavy Metal Songs Of All Time in 2023 and a new generation of artists, including Poppy, introducing the band’s early material to contemporary audiences.

The release also rounds out a milestone year for Kittie, who celebrated their 30th anniversary in 2026 with the Legacy Of Fire Tour: 30 Years Of Kittie, their first full North American headline run in more than a decade. The tour followed the band’s triumphant return to the studio after a thirteen year hiatus with 2024’s Fire, which earned a nomination for Best Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year at the 2025 JUNO Awards and delivered their highest-charting Mainstream Rock Airplay single to date with “We Are Shadows”.

Three decades into a career that has repeatedly defied expectations, Kittie are still making their presence felt. With Oracle XXV, they return to the record that first revealed just how much heavier, darker and more uncompromising they were prepared to become.

ABOUT KITTIE

Formed in London, Ontario in 1996, Kittie are one of the most influential all-female acts in heavy metal history. Led by founding sisters Morgan and Mercedes Lander, the band first exploded onto the international stage with their gold-certified 2000 debut Spit, challenging the expectations of a male-dominated metal scene with a furious sound and unapologetic attitude that made them one of the defining bands of the era.

Across subsequent albums Oracle (2001), Until The End (2004), Funeral For Yesterday (2007), In The Black (2009) and I’ve Failed You (2011), Kittie continued to evolve, incorporating increasingly extreme metal influences whilst forging a musical identity entirely their own.

Following their return to the stage in 2022, Kittie released their critically acclaimed seventh studio album Fire in June 2024 through Sumerian Records, produced by Nick Raskulinecz. The record reached No. 20 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and No. 13 on the UK Rock & Metal Albums chart, whilst earning a 2025 JUNO Award nomination.

In 2025, Kittie celebrated 25 years of Spit with the release of Spit XXV, a special four-track anniversary EP that saw the band reunite with original producer Garth Richardson to re-record some of their most beloved early material. The following year, the band marked their 30th anniversary with the Legacy Of Fire Tour: 30 Years Of Kittie, their first full North American headline run in more than a decade, before returning to their second album with the release of Oracle XXV, celebrating 25 years of one of the most important records in their catalogue.

With a renewed appetite for recording and touring, a growing new generation of fans discovering their music and three decades of history behind them, Kittie remain an essential and uncompromising force in heavy music.

Kittie are

Morgan Lander (vox/guitar)

Mercedes Lander (drums/backing vox)

Tara McLeod (guitar)

Ivy Vujic (bass)