The annual RockGodz Hall Of Fame Awards Show returned to Las Vegas last week with a cool slate of inductees. This 2026 edition of the show included the following getting awards:

Eddie Trunk – Legendary Radio & TV host (VH1, Sirius XM and more)

Frank Dimino – Lead singer of ANGEL

Mark Boals – Lead singer, bassist (Yngwie Malmstein, DIO Disciples and more)

Cheetah Chrome – Dead Boys guitarist (RIP Sept 2026)

Tony Pia – drummer –(Pat Benatar, Doobie Brothers, Brian Setzer and more)

Jimmy Carpenter – Award Winning Blues Saxophonist

Dennis “Monk” Andriaccio – Notable Las Vegas jam master

Lark Williams – Radio/TV host

John Watkins – Master of pyrotechnics (KISS, Van Halen, Michael Jackson, Journey, Dio & more)

Patrick Vitagliano– Vocalist & Guitarist (Nuclear Theory/Assault & The Bones)

Tommy Rocker– Las Vegas performer and restaurant owner

AJ Gross– Las Vegas promoter (Big Blues Bender Festival and more)

Trenton Page – Emerging young rock & blues musician

The format of this annual show is an awards show event coupled with a concert. Anchoring the concert is a great house band of notable musicians along with performances of the music artist inductees when they get inducted . Highlights for this year’s performances included Angel front man Frank Dimino, fresh off of the Angel North American tour, metal vocalist Mark Boals along with performances from fellow inductees Tony Pia, Jimmy Carpenter, Dennis “Monk” Andiaccio, Patrick Vitagliano and Trenton Page.

Founded as a non-profit in 2009 the mission of RockGodz is to acknowledge the contributions of a group of gifted musicians and professionals who fly under the radar in the music world, the key notable talents and supporting cast across the music spectrum.

Gallery of images below:

RockGodz Hall Of Fame website:

Story & Images by Don Adkins

https://donadkinsphoto.com