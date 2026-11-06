🏥 Rye, NH Caregiver Jobs – Multiple $20–$23/hr Openings

Rye’s senior care scene is busy right now, and Benchmark at Rye is hiring. If you like helping older adults stay safe and comfortable, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark Senior Living Location: Rye, NH

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20–$23/hour

Help residents with daily tasks (bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting) in a warm, home-like setting. CNA/HHA/LNA is preferred but not required—training is available, plus paid training, uniforms, holidays, PTO, and a 401(k) with company match (benefits may vary by status).

Employer: Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark Senior Living Location: Rye, NH

Type: Full-time

Shifts: Evenings 2p–10p or Nights 10p–6a

Evenings or Nights Pay: $20–$23/hour

Provide hands-on care and emotional support to residents, document care, and help keep things running smoothly on evening or overnight shifts. License is preferred but not required, and you get access to holiday pay, discounted meals, wellness programs, PTO, and more (based on employment status).

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.