undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Business
Customs Publishes Rule Heightening Requirements for Foreign Importers of Record
By RV Pro Staff,9 days ago
On Nov. 6, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) published an interim final rule, effective Jan. 5, 2027, strengthening requirements for foreign Importers of Record (IORs), the RV Industry Association reported. The rule distinguishes between U.S. and foreign Importers of Record, with U.S. Importers of Record defined as U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents or qualifying …