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Dragonfly Energy Reports Q3 Results
By RV Pro Staff,8 days ago
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp., an industry leader in lithium battery technology, reported its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30. “Third quarter heavy-duty trucking revenue more than doubled sequentially to $1.3 million, in line with our August outlook, driven by expanding commercial fleet adoption,” commented Dr. Denis Phares, chief executive officer. …