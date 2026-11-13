Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA) celebrated the Las Cruces KOA Holiday in Las Cruces, New Mexico, for being named Campground with the Best View in RVshare’s 2026 ‘Campies’, a national awards program recognizing standout campgrounds across the U.S. Now in its fifth year, the ‘Campies’ drew thousands of nominations across 16 categories, with winners decided …