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Las Cruces
KOA’s Las Cruces Holiday Wins RVshare ‘Campies’ Award for Best View
By RV Pro Staff,8 days ago
Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA) celebrated the Las Cruces KOA Holiday in Las Cruces, New Mexico, for being named Campground with the Best View in RVshare’s 2026 ‘Campies’, a national awards program recognizing standout campgrounds across the U.S. Now in its fifth year, the ‘Campies’ drew thousands of nominations across 16 categories, with winners decided …