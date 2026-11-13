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Oaks
Ember & Fretz RV Support Go RVing as Official RV Sponsor of National Dog Show
By RV Pro Staff,8 days ago
Ember Recreational Vehicles and Pennsylvania dealer partner Fretz RV are supporting Go RVing’s role as the Official RV Sponsor of the 2026 National Dog Show with a 2027 Touring Edition 2200ETL. Visitors can tour the travel trailer Nov. 14-15 at Go RVing’s interactive display in Hall B of the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, …