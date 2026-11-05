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Over 11 Million RVers To Hit the Road This Holiday Season
By RV Pro Staff,5 days ago
More than 11 million Americans plan to go RVing during each of the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday periods, according to the RV Industry Association’s latest Winter Travel Intentions survey. An estimated 11.4 million Americans plan to take an RV trip over Thanksgiving, while 11.2 million plan to RV during the Christmas holiday period, highlighting RV …