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LCI Industries’ Q3 Financials Reflect Progress on ‘Improving Profitability’
By RV Pro Staff,5 days ago
LCI Industries reported third quarter 2026 results. “Our third-quarter results reflect continued progress in improving profitability in a soft outdoor recreation market. Margin expansion and 6% growth in product content per unit contributed to our performance and position us to achieve our updated full-year outlook,” said Johnny Sirpilla, interim CEO. “Our 2026 performance has been …