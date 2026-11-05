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LCI Industries’ Q3 Financials Reflect Progress on ‘Improving Profitability’

By RV Pro Staff,

5 days ago

LCI Industries reported third quarter 2026 results. “Our third-quarter results reflect continued progress in improving profitability in a soft outdoor recreation market. Margin expansion and 6% growth in product content per unit contributed to our performance and position us to achieve our updated full-year outlook,” said Johnny Sirpilla, interim CEO. “Our 2026 performance has been …

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