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Forest River Finance Launches Consumer Promotion
By RV Pro Staff,5 days ago
Forest River, Inc. has announced a promotional financing offer through Forest River Finance powered by Octane, giving qualified RV buyers more time before their first payment, and participating dealers additional support during the year-end selling season. Built around the campaign line “Zero Reasons to Wait,” the promotion runs Nov. 2 through Dec. 31, on eligible …